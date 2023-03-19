Harrington Investments INC Purchases 2,550 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC owned 0.24% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,669. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $590.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $507,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $507,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

