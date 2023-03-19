Harrington Investments INC Purchases 421 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,200,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

