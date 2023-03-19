Harrington Investments INC Sells 335 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. First Solar comprises approximately 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in First Solar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,067 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $6.94 on Friday, reaching $199.62. 5,704,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,966. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $218.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Argus upped their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

