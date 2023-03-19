Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSC. CJS Securities cut shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of HSC opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,806,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,232,000 after buying an additional 131,965 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 53,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,810,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,985,000 after buying an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

