Harvest Finance Price Tops $36.28 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $36.28 or 0.00132525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $867,856.76 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

