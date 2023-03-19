HC Wainwright Lowers RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $43.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.38.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Column Group LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,450 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,800,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $12,999,000.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

