HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
HDB opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
