Head to Head Analysis: FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) vs. LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 3.84% 5.58% 4.48% LanzaTech Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of FutureFuel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FutureFuel and LanzaTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and LanzaTech Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $396.01 million 0.81 $26.25 million $0.35 20.91 LanzaTech Global N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Volatility and Risk

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FutureFuel beats LanzaTech Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

