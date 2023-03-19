Head to Head Contrast: Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Embecta and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 2 1 0 0 1.33 Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Embecta currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.10%. Given Embecta’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Embecta is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion 1.51 $223.60 million N/A N/A Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.78 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -0.74

This table compares Embecta and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 14.34% -26.60% 22.62% Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15%

Summary

Embecta beats Titan Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

