Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.97 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $40.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00062958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00044189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,051,790,816 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,051,791,114.753967 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06329232 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $38,597,713.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

