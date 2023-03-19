HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $833.21

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $28.23 million and approximately $833.21 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00369430 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.89 or 0.26853533 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

