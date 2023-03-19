Hermez Network Price Up 3% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $183.46 million and approximately $265,012.09 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00017792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00032633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019606 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00202905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,204.38 or 0.99928865 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.00518819 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $320,641.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.