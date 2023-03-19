Hermez Network Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00018346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $182.57 million and $294,784.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00033443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00205820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,255.72 or 1.00064783 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.00518819 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $320,641.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

