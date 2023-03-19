HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $512,576.83

HI (HI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, HI has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $32.53 million and approximately $512,576.83 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00033218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00202864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,429.73 or 1.00221395 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01170827 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $575,056.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

