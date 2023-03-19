HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.84 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $31.84 million and $529,278.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025371 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019692 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00204199 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,959.79 or 1.00012013 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01170827 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $575,056.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/."



