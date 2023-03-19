HI (HI) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. HI has a market cap of $31.94 million and approximately $523,152.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00032325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003517 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00201758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.00 or 1.00004771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01170827 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $575,056.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.