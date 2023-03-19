Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.64.

NYSE HLT opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.81.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

