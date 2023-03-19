Holo Hits Market Capitalization of $322.20 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $322.20 million and $20.06 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00371989 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.91 or 0.27037433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holo is a distributed peer-to-peer hosting platform for Holochain apps (hApps), a bridge to the new Internet. Holo acts as a bridge between the distributed Holochain apps and the current centralized web. Holo brings access to distributed applications to the familiar web browser by creating an ecosystem and currency that enable distributed hosting services provided by peers.

Holo does to web hosting what Airbnb did to hotels—anyone can turn their computer into a source of revenue by becoming a host and getting paid in HoloFuel for hosting distributed applications. The Holo software runs in the background, allocating spare storage and processing power to serve hApps to the legacy web. Hosts​ ​choose what hApps to serve, set their own hosting prices, and manage their own priorities.

With the flagship application built on Holochain, Holo’s purpose is to make hApps easily accessible to mainstream Internet users. These users might not be ready to install and experiment with next-gen crypto software like Holochain, as most are not overly familiar with distributed web applications. However, by typing or clicking on a URL in a web browser, which IS familiar, users will be able to access hApps in the way in which they are already accustomed.

Holo runs on Holochain – a next-generation framework for building P2P apps that goes beyond DeFI and NFTs to address coordination at scale with self-owned data and peer accountability.”

Holo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.