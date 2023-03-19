Horizen Price Hits $10.80 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $145.58 million and $11.07 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.80 or 0.00038423 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00131357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00060791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,486,231 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

