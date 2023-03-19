HUNT Price Reaches $0.40 (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $79.86 million and $5.95 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00365801 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,504.23 or 0.26587697 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

