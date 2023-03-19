Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. 323,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $82.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.