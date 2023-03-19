ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

IBN opened at $20.10 on Thursday. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

