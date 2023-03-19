ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
IBN opened at $20.10 on Thursday. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
