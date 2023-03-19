IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $471.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.