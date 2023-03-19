IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.07), reports. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,461.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.
Shares of IMV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IMV by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,387,397 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.37% of the company’s stock.
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
