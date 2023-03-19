IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.07), reports. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,461.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

IMV Price Performance

Shares of IMV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IMV by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,387,397 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMV Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IMV from $65.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Articles

