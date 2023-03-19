Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Intel were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

