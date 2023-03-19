Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Invesco’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $58,133,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

