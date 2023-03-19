Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $305.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

