Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $305.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

