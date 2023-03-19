IPVERSE (IPV) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $822,894.82 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

