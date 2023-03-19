iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $893,093,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

