iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 8,277,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,525,515. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

