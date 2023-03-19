iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. 20,251,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,668,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

