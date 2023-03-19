iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,656,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after acquiring an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 527,156 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

