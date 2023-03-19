iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $83.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

