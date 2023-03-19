iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $325,088,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

