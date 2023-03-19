iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 273,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 703.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 97,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 85,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

