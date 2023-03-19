iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

