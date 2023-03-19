iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

