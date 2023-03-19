Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.