Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Stories

