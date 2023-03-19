Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.52.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
