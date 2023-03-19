JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €15.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.80 ($16.99) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.55) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th.

JCDecaux Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DEC opened at €19.60 ($21.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.04. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($29.05) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($39.68).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

