Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,560 ($31.20) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.76) to GBX 2,621 ($31.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.61) to GBX 2,600 ($31.69) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,850 ($22.55) to GBX 1,920 ($23.40) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Future Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. Future has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

