Jenkins Wealth Invests $2.87 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Jenkins Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

