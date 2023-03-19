JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Cut by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

