Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

KAVL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,812. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc engages in the sale of electric cigarettes. It also focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company was founded by Paul Moody in 1998 and is headquartered in Grant, FL.

