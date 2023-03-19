Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Kaman Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 886,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,086. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Kaman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is -48.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kaman
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
Featured Stories
