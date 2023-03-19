Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ KNDI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.35. 357,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 295,896 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

