Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KPTI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 7,969,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,603. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,443.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,131 shares of company stock worth $229,983 in the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

