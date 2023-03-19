Kaspa (KAS) Trading 36.6% Higher Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $279.91 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,378,947,197 coins and its circulating supply is 17,378,947,938 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,364,710,516.94672. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01415143 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $5,102,517.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

