Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.28 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $446.63 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,963,022 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

