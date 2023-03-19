Keyera Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE:KEY opened at C$28.51 on Friday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Keyera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.17.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also

